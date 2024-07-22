Former minister and ANC MP Naledi Pandor says she never imagined the ANC would be in unity with the DA in government.
She was speaking to TimesLIVE politics digital editor Lizeka Tandwa on the TimesLIVE original podcast 30 Years of Democracy.
“I never in my 30 years of being in parliament imagined the ANC would be in a unity with the DA, so I'm getting used to it. I'm on a brief, a watching brief,” said Pandor.
PODCAST | ‘I never imagined ANC would be in unity with DA’: Naledi Pandor
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former minister and ANC MP Naledi Pandor says she never imagined the ANC would be in unity with the DA in government.
She was speaking to TimesLIVE politics digital editor Lizeka Tandwa on the TimesLIVE original podcast 30 Years of Democracy.
“I never in my 30 years of being in parliament imagined the ANC would be in a unity with the DA, so I'm getting used to it. I'm on a brief, a watching brief,” said Pandor.
Former minister and ANC MP Naledi Pandor emphasises that the fight for women's advancement remains significant. In an interview with TimesLIVE politics digital editor Lizeka Tandwa on the 30 Years of Democracy podcast, Pandor underscores that both the global community and South Africans should not perceive the gender struggle as concluded. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
At home in foreign affairs
Pandor's influence in US relations expressed in call with Blinken
'She has led with integrity': Naledi Pandor's daughter pens heartfelt tribute to her mother
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos