Politics

WATCH | ActionSA briefs the media on the outcomes of senate meeting

22 July 2024 - 11:44 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is on Monday briefing the media on outcomes of its senate meeting.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Joburg’s next mayor should last until 2026 local government elections for stability’s sake

The mayoral chain has been passed around way too often and to those who should not be occupying the position
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

ActionSA will work to ensure the voice of opposition does not get lost

Party says the threat of an ANC propped up by the very opposition that claimed to want it out of government should not be taken lightly, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

‘I need to focus on the party’: Herman Mashaba on not going to parliament

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he decided against going to parliament to concentrate on growing his party.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ConCourt asked to intervene, ‘protect SA’s judiciary’ in Hlophe JSC saga Politics
  2. ‘Where were you?’: Ramaphosa hits back at Malema’s accusations about his ... Politics
  3. Yours is an ‘intellectually incompetent argument’, Ramokgopa tells Hlophe as he ... Politics
  4. PODCAST | ‘I never imagined ANC would be in unity with DA’: Naledi Pandor Politics
  5. WATCH | 'We know who the No 1 money launderer is’: Naledi Chirwa’s speech has ... Politics

Latest Videos

'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...
Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...