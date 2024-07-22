Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa responds to debate on opening of parliament speech

22 July 2024 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday responding to the debate on his opening of parliament speech.

Ramaphosa's speech outlined the seventh administration's plans for the year.

MPs gave the address a thumbs up but some opposition parties were scathing, saying Ramaphosa is notorious for making promises and never delivering on them. 

