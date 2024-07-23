He said the party was negotiating for other positions in the legislature.
ActionSA ready to take speaker position in Joburg
Image: Supplied
ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni says the party wants to secure the speaker position in the Johannesburg city council and oust the African Independent Congress' Margaret Arnolds.
This comes as part of the agreement between the ANC and ActionSA aimed at ousting Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Ngobeni told TimesLIVE the party wanted the speaker position because it is a powerful role to hold government accountable.
“We were very clear in our conversation with the ANC that we'll have to occupy the position [speaker] and other positions in the legislature to assist us in constructive opposition in the legislature.
“We have not yet made a decision on who will be speaker. We are meeting later today [Tuesday] to look at possibilities and see which of our councillors will be suitable. We'll announce our decision later.
“We'll use the position to help stabilise the municipalities of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni,” Ngobeni said.
He said the party was negotiating for other positions in the legislature.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Ngobeni said he expected Gwamanda and Arnolds to resign by next week to avoid motions of no confidence.
He expressed confidence in the ANC to handle the matter “quickly”.
“In the next week or so, the mayor and the speaker will resign, and we'll have an election for a new mayor and speaker. We hope we will not have to go through motions of no confidence. It is unnecessary. I have confidence the ANC leadership will handle that.
“Our part is to ensure there is stability in the city, and we are able to work with everybody to ensure residents of Joburg benefit from this approach. We hope they will be able to resolve this as quickly as possible so we can bring normality to the people of Joburg,” Ngobeni said.
Though the party will work with the ANC in Johannesburg, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the party is not part of the government of provincial unity.
He said his party would support the government in Johannesburg on an issue-by-issue basis.
