Politics

'Our solidarity will not waiver': Ramaphosa on Palestine despite conflicting GNU positions

23 July 2024 - 14:15
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa's stance on Palestine will not change under the GNU. File photo.
Image: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will not change its stance on Palestine despite partners in the government of national unity (GNU) holding contrary positions on the war by Israel against Hamas.

Some in government, including ANC members, have expressed disapproval of coalitions with political parties with a different stance on the conflict.

Ramaphosa was responding to debate on his opening of parliament address and delivery of the GNU’s mandate.

For decades the ANC has stood in solidarity with Palestinians. Some were worried parties in the GNU would change South Africa's position.

The DA, IFP and FF Plus have been neutral about the war in Gaza, while the Patriotic Alliance has been pro-Israel.

ANC members had been worried that a coalition government would cause the party to agree to different ideologies.

TimesLIVE

