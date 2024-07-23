Politics

POLL | Is Losi right to defend Zille for holding DA deployees accountable?

23 July 2024 - 13:39 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi says everyone in government should be held accountable. File photo.
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi says everyone in government should be held accountable. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi’s defence of DA federal council chair Helen Zille over holding DA ministers and deputy ministers in government accountable has been in the spotlight.

Her remarks came after ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe accused Zille of acting like a “parallel president” by wanting members of the party deployed to key government positions to account to her. The Sunday Times reported Mantashe warned that Zille's actions could precipitate the collapse of the government of national unity (GNU) power-sharing deal. 

In an interview with TimesLIVE Premium, Losi said Zille had the right to hold DA deployees accountable to the party. 

“I don't know what Helen Zille would have said or done, but the DA has a responsibility to its deployees to hold them accountable,” she said.

“The same applies to the IFP, the EFF and all the other parties.” 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

GNU not a fleeting convenience: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government of national unity that he leads is not a fleeting convenience and that politicians should demonstrate ...
Politics
19 hours ago

LISTEN | Private sector must create opportunities for millions of jobless South Africans, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the private sector “needs to take on the responsibility of opening up opportunities for unemployed South Africans”.
Politics
23 hours ago

WATCH | ‘Hypocrites who once opposed a bloated cabinet': ATM leader Vuyo Zungula on GNU partners

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula expressed little confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership on Friday saying his past tenure was characterised by ...
Politics
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament a true test for all political parties

The president will have to deliver a speech that assures South Africans that the GNU will not be bogged down by its own interests
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

The EFF will never sell out black and African people

We reject the racist pact between the ANC and the DA, and will never sell out black and African people, writes Julius Malema
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

We won't be taken hostage over seats on Gauteng executive: Helen Zille

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has announced that her party and the ANC have not reached an agreement on the composition of a Gauteng ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ConCourt asked to intervene, ‘protect SA’s judiciary’ in Hlophe JSC saga Politics
  2. ‘Where were you?’: Ramaphosa hits back at Malema’s accusations about his ... Politics
  3. Yours is an ‘intellectually incompetent argument’, Ramokgopa tells Hlophe as he ... Politics
  4. PODCAST | ‘I never imagined ANC would be in unity with DA’: Naledi Pandor Politics
  5. WATCH | 'We know who the No 1 money launderer is’: Naledi Chirwa’s speech has ... Politics

Latest Videos

'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...
Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...