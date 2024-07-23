Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa presents Presidency’s budget in parliament

23 July 2024 - 14:04 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in parliament on Tuesday, where MPs will debate the Presidency's budget.

Ramaphosa is expected to outline the seventh administration's role in ensuring the country's development is prioritised and policies are implemented.

MPs are set to vote on the Presidency's budget on Thursday.

