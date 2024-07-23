President Cyril Ramaphosa is in parliament on Tuesday, where MPs will debate the Presidency's budget.
Ramaphosa is expected to outline the seventh administration's role in ensuring the country's development is prioritised and policies are implemented.
MPs are set to vote on the Presidency's budget on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa presents Presidency’s budget in parliament
Courtesy of SABC
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in parliament on Tuesday, where MPs will debate the Presidency's budget.
Ramaphosa is expected to outline the seventh administration's role in ensuring the country's development is prioritised and policies are implemented.
MPs are set to vote on the Presidency's budget on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
GNU not a fleeting convenience: Ramaphosa
Parliament considers Mandela funeral dome for its sittings
LISTEN | Private sector must create opportunities for millions of jobless South Africans, says Ramaphosa
‘Where were you?’: Ramaphosa hits back at Malema’s accusations about his anti-apartheid record
President Cyril Ramaphosa signs two-pot retirement bill
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos