ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji slams Panyaza Lesufi's executive choices
Malatji says there are 'untouchables' who get appointed as MECs when they don't deserve to be in government
The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has launched a scathing attack on Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile, calling him a “golden boy” guaranteed an executive position despite not pulling his weight during the election campaign.
Maile was earlier this month appointed by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
He was one of seven ANC MPLs appointed to the executive while the other three posts went to other parties in the government of provincial unity (GPU).
ANCYL leader Collen Malatji told a gathering in Bekkersdal on the West Rand at the weekend that Maile and other ANC provincial executive committee members were not visible during the election campaign where the ANC was battered, but have now been rewarded with executive positions.
Maile is head of elections in Gauteng but Malatji seemed to suggest that only Lesufi was visible during the campaign.
Maile is the younger brother of businessman Mike Maile — Deputy President Paul Mashatile's longtime friend. Malatji and his fellow ANCYL leaders are allies of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Mashatile and Mbalula are said to be eyeing the top position of president at the 2027 ANC national conference where President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over the reins.
The ANC in Gauteng performed dismally in the May polls, dropping from more than 50% to 36%. To appoint its premier and form a government, the ANC had to enter into a GPU with multiple parties.
“Here in Gauteng we know there are golden boys who are not touched. We don’t know who they are representing because they don’t even have a constituency,” Malatji said.
“If you were to ask that person, who knows you here in Gauteng, they are unknown, but every deployment you know they will be appointed MECs.
“What type of a person is this that cannot be touched? We are saying they must be touched by comrade Panyaza. Anyone who wants to be an MEC in Gauteng must first fill a stadium. You can’t be an MEC without a constituency. The only thing they know is to smoke cigars and drink expensive whisky, they don’t do community work. That comes to an end.”
Malatji also took issue with Lesufi appointing four MECs from the Johannesburg region to the exclusion of the West Rand and Sedibeng as well as the ANCYL.
