Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu believes the raids implicating provincial government officials conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Hawks, who seized assets and properties valued at about R52.6m, will be essential in prosecution crackdowns and getting rid of corruption in state entities.
The law enforcement entities, spearheaded by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), said on Tuesday the assets were linked to 22 officials, service providers and entities involved in an alleged corruption network within the Mpumalanga department of public works.
The recent operations led to the freezing of assets worth about R52.6m, including properties, vehicles, and financial holdings linked to Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.
The investigations follow patterns of procurement irregularities, where contracts were awarded without corresponding service deliveries and allegedly facilitated through kickbacks.
“We welcome the attachment of their assets as part of the investigation to eliminate any form of corruption and crime in our state institutions. This is significant to establish good governance, promote good conduct and uphold integrity among public servants,” said Ndlovu.
‘Crucial’: Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu on R52m corruption raids, arrests for PPE money theft
'We want people to understand this is not their money and we are not going to tolerate their using it'
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Massive raid over Covid-19 PPE probe in Mpumalanga nets homes, cars and jewellery
He said the arrests of government officials implicated was crucial in the fight against corruption within state entities.
“We view any measure taken by the law enforcement agencies, of investigating and the subsequent arrests of suspects, as crucial to strengthen the fight against corruption.”
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said 22 people linked to the case were arrested this week .
“All 22 have been arrested. Some appeared in court on Monday and some on Tuesday. They are charged with corruption,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday.
“People need to understand they need to respect money that is meant for services, for the people of South Africa. It is not for them to buy luxury houses, luxury cars and boats and everything. That is why, in this particular instance, the court allowed us to go further and freeze their bank accounts.
“It also allowed us to freeze the bail money they had paid because they use the same money to pay bail. This is a sign to say we want people to understand this is not their money and we are not going to tolerate their using it.”
