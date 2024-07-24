President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday responding to debate on the Presidency's budget vote.
Ramaphosa outlined the seventh administration's role in ensuring the country's development is prioritised and policies are implemented.
MPs are to vote on the Presidency's budget on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ramaphosa responds to budget vote debate
