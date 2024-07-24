Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa responds to budget vote debate

24 July 2024 - 14:05 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday responding to debate on the Presidency's budget vote.

Ramaphosa outlined the seventh administration's role in ensuring the country's development is prioritised and policies are implemented.

MPs are to vote on the Presidency's budget on Thursday.

