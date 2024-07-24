“We have done well [in the city] with two clean audits, three power stations and 100 successful IDP [integrated development plan] projects over six months. Surely it will take decades to clean up the mess caused by the ANC, DA and ActionSA.”
WATCH | ‘That’s wishful thinking’: Al Jama-ah leader insists Joburg mayor Gwamanda will not resign
Image: Fani Mahuntsi
Amid growing calls for the removal of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks says the mayor is going nowhere.
This comes after an agreement between the ANC and ActionSA to work together in the City of Johannesburg plan to have Gwamanda ousted, along with speaker Margaret Arnolds, and for ActionSA to occupy the speaker position.
The deal will see ANC Johannesburg chairperson and Gauteng finance MMC Dada Morero replace Gwamanda as mayor.
ActionSA said it will only support the ANC in the city on condition they remove Gwamanda and Arnolds.
Hendricks has dismissed ActionSA's demands, telling Newzroom Afrika: “That is wishful thinking by ActionSA.
“No structure of the ANC has made any decisions, no structure of the ANC asked Gwamanda to resign. No structure of the ANC has met and taken a decision.
Courtesy of SABC
