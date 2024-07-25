The Electoral Court is hearing the DA's legal challenge against President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sunday address to the nation a few days before the May 29 elections.
The party argued in court papers that Ramaphosa was “abusing the highest office in the land for flagrant electioneering”.
WATCH LIVE | DA challenges President Cyril Ramaphosa's May 26 address
