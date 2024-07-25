Politics

WATCH LIVE | DA challenges President Cyril Ramaphosa's May 26 address

25 July 2024 - 10:33 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Electoral Court is hearing the DA's legal challenge against President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sunday address to the nation a few days before the May 29 elections.

The party argued in court papers that Ramaphosa was “abusing the highest office in the land for flagrant electioneering”.

Cyril Ramaphosa explains presidential speech on eve of voting

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his Sunday address to the nation, saying he was closing off the sixth administration and providing an update ...
Politics
1 month ago

Family meeting: Ramaphosa trumpets success stories on the eve of elections

President calls on all South Africans to participate in Elections 2024
Politics
1 month ago

Security concerns prompted presidential address on eve of elections, says Ramaphosa

Responding to the DA's court case, the president said his presidential address was also about promoting national unity
Politics
1 month ago

DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200k, ANC docked 1% of its vote over his ‘veiled campaign’ national address

President Cyril Ramaphosa is being hauled to court over his last-minute address to the nation days before the elections.
Politics
1 month ago
