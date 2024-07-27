Despite putting great effort into the KwaZulu-Natal election race only to suffer a bruising loss, EFF leader Julius Malema does not plan to disband the provincial leadership.
Malema, addressing party supporters for the EFF’s 11th anniversary celebrations at AR Abass Sports Stadium, Kimberley on Saturday, said the KZN leadership chaired by Mongezi Twala was not in the firing line.
The party in the province had a poor showing in this year’s elections, attaining 2.56% of the vote, a significant drop from 9.96% in 2019. The province was hotly contested with the ANC, IFP and red berets launching their manifestos at Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of voting.
“The comrades of KwaZulu-Natal fought. They did not see that animal called MK Party coming. We were concentrating on these bastards that were combining against us. These comrades of KZN fought, and it was not an easy fight with limited resources and vastness of the province. Nothing will happen to them. They remain the leaders of the EFF in KZN. You must lose after fighting very hard and that is what we did,” Malema said.
This is in contrast to the leadership of the North West and Limpopo who are being blamed for the party's poor performance.
'Heads will roll': Malema on North West and Limpopo leadership
EFF leader admits KZN leadership were caught out by 'animal' MK Party
Malema said: “The comrades of Limpopo and North West, they have to account. Especially in Bojanala — how do we lose 25,000 votes in Bojanala, North West and there is no explanation? Some heads are going to roll. The heads have rolled in Limpopo — that is why you see the new leadership. We are not going to sit back and reward laziness. We must punish laziness and factionalism. People must earn their seats on this dinner table.
“There are two provinces that did not put up a fight : North West and Limpopo. We are going to rebuild our structures and strengthen them, even KwaZulu-Natal will be strengthened with this leadership.”
In Limpopo, the party had 12.97% of the vote, a drop from 13.14% in 2019. In the North West the party received 16.4% of the vote and in 2019 it had 17.09%.
