Politics

ANC officially expels Zuma

28 July 2024 - 19:32 By SowetanLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader Jacob Zuma. File photo.
uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Jacob Zuma has officially been expelled from the ANC.

He was found guilty by the organisation of prejudicing its integrity by forming the MK Party, a rival of the ANC.

Zuma’s hearing was held last week. The party said he has a right to appeal its ruling within 21 days.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

ConCourt must save the day and overturn Hlophe's scandalous appointment to the JSC

It’s perhaps a sign of the times that it’s been left to AfriForum to take up the cudgels for decency in public life, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

EFF survived tough election run against 'financed opposition out to destroy’ red berets, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has blamed the party’s misfortunes in the May 29 elections on well-financed opposition parties, saying they were out to ...
Politics
1 day ago

It’s time to lay Mokaba-style radicalism to rest

The youth league leader’s firebrand politics helped the ANC at the time, but South Africa needs a more mature approach now, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EFF survived tough election run against 'financed opposition out to destroy’ ... Politics
  2. WATCH | Malema says he did not understand VBS Bank 'donations' to be bribes Politics
  3. ‘Heads will roll’: Malema on North West and Limpopo leadership Politics
  4. ANC officially expels Zuma Politics
  5. WATCH | Malema slams ‘painful’ demotion of Zikalala, calls for cabinet reduction Politics

Latest Videos

Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...