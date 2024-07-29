“A broader investigation is needed to identify and address the root causes of racism in our educational system,” said Sayed. “Additionally, we call for increased resources to effectively combat racism and bullying in schools and to support those affected.”
Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said senior officials visited the school on Friday.
“The actions of the learners do not reflect the values and ethos of the school or the [department]. The school had already initiated an investigation into the event in terms of its disciplinary procedures, after an allegation of racist bullying, in connection with an event that occurred on Thursday,” said Hammond.
She said pupils were interviewed and offered support, including counselling. “The school management has also engaged the staff and learners and will communicate with the parent community.
“The school governing body (SGB) has convened and a number of learners have been precautionarily suspended pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.”
“Our school has long grappled with the injustices of the past and this incident serves as a poignant reminder of the critical importance of our ongoing conversations about race, privilege, bullying, social media pranks and the impact of our words and actions in the physical and digital world,” read a joint statement by the SGB and principal.
“We recognise the emotional trauma and pain this incident has triggered for many of our students, staff and broader community.”
ANC opposition calls for probe into root causes of racism in Cape schools
Image: 123RF/zimaron
The ANC caucus in the Western Cape legislature has called for a full investigation into “deeply disturbing” footage of a group of high school pupils purportedly auctioning off their black classmates in Cape Town.
Footage depicted coloured pupils “bidding” up to R100,000 before the start of school last Thursday for their peers who were allegedly rounded up and placed in a confined space at Pinelands High School.
Leader of the opposition in the provincial legislature Khalid Sayed commended the swift response by the school. Several pupils were suspended.
“Their honesty and transparency in handling this matter are commendable. The counselling provided to affected learners, staff and the broader community is a crucial first step. However, this must be coupled with sustained and open dialogues about racism, especially within former Model C schools,” said Sayed.
“This incident reflects the pervasive problem of racism that often goes unreported in many of the former Model C schools in the Western Cape. It is alarming that such attitudes persist among high school learners, suggesting a failure to adequately address and combat racism at a systemic level.”
One pupil's mother said her son fought off attempts to confine him with other classmates being “auctioned off”.
Empathy, mutual respect must be taught at schools to overcome prejudices: experts
“A broader investigation is needed to identify and address the root causes of racism in our educational system,” said Sayed. “Additionally, we call for increased resources to effectively combat racism and bullying in schools and to support those affected.”
Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said senior officials visited the school on Friday.
“The actions of the learners do not reflect the values and ethos of the school or the [department]. The school had already initiated an investigation into the event in terms of its disciplinary procedures, after an allegation of racist bullying, in connection with an event that occurred on Thursday,” said Hammond.
She said pupils were interviewed and offered support, including counselling. “The school management has also engaged the staff and learners and will communicate with the parent community.
“The school governing body (SGB) has convened and a number of learners have been precautionarily suspended pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.”
“Our school has long grappled with the injustices of the past and this incident serves as a poignant reminder of the critical importance of our ongoing conversations about race, privilege, bullying, social media pranks and the impact of our words and actions in the physical and digital world,” read a joint statement by the SGB and principal.
“We recognise the emotional trauma and pain this incident has triggered for many of our students, staff and broader community.”
12 pupils suspended 'for racism' at Pretoria girls’ school
The provincial secretariat of the South African Democratic Teachers' Union said it was “completely unacceptable that racism persists even after 30 years of our democratic dispensation”. The union called for the implementation of diversity programmes at Pinelands High School.
There was a furore last week after it emerged that a substitute teacher had used a racial slur, the K-word, during a history lesson on black consciousness at Table View High School.
Hammond said the issue was being addressed, as “racism is not tolerated in schools”.
“The school acted immediately on the allegations and has submitted a report to the department, including statements from the learners. The alleged incident involves a substitute teacher. The school is monitoring the classroom practice of the teacher and has apologised to the learners for the hurt they experienced,” said Hammond.
The department’s labour relations directorate is expected to visit the school this week.
“We are required to follow the relevant procedures. Based on the findings of that investigation, a decision will be made regarding a disciplinary hearing,” said Hammond.
Meanwhile, 12 pupils from Pretoria High School for Girls are scheduled to attend disciplinary hearings this week. They were suspended over a WhatsApp group in which white pupils allegedly shared racial micro-aggressions and complaints about black pupils.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
KZN primary school teacher shot dead
Abuse claims against CEO rock posh KZN school
Gauteng government considering another lifeline for contractor behind delayed R120m smart school
Macpherson, Gwarube on their ministerial push to eradicate pit toilets in schools
'Sanction awaits approval': Gauteng education on k-word racial slur at Pretoria Afrikaans school
Pretoria pupil suicidal after k-word racial slur at Afrikaans school: Dad wants culprits punished, interventions
JONATHAN JANSEN | Education is an asset the ANC will not surrender so easily – here’s why
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos