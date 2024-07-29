Former president Jacob Zuma’s expulsion from the ANC is in the spotlight this week.
On Sunday Zuma’s expulsion dominated the headlines as the ANC's national disciplinary committee ruled he must be expelled. He is the first former ANC president to be expelled.
Zuma being booted follows his decision to join a new political party, the MK Party (MKP), and become its leader. He was also charged with having campaigned for the MKP in the lead up to the elections.
MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party plans to seek legal advice after it found out about Zuma's expulsion in the media on Sunday, claiming it was not directly communicated to Zuma by the ANC.
“MKP, and on behalf of Zuma, expresses shock and dismay on learning from the media about an alleged leak [of] the ANC national disciplinary committee [expulsion decision],” he said.
“We confirm this as an act that appears to be a deliberate attempt by the ANC of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa to undermine Zuma. Alarmingly, neither Zuma nor his designated representative, Tony Yengeni, were informed of this ruling, a violation of the ANC constitution and the constitution of South Africa.”
POLL | Will the ANC regret expelling Zuma?
