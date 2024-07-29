Politics

POLL | Will the ANC regret expelling Zuma?

29 July 2024 - 13:32 By TIMESLIVE
Former president Jacob Zuma in the spotlight. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former president Jacob Zuma’s expulsion from the ANC is in the spotlight this week.

On Sunday Zuma’s expulsion dominated the headlines as the ANC's national disciplinary committee ruled he must be expelled. He is the first former ANC president to be expelled.

Zuma being booted follows his decision to join a new political party, the MK Party (MKP), and become its leader. He was also charged with having campaigned for the MKP in the lead up to the elections.

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party plans to seek legal advice after it found out about Zuma's expulsion in the media on Sunday, claiming it was not directly communicated to Zuma by the ANC.

“MKP, and on behalf of Zuma, expresses shock and dismay on learning from the media about an alleged leak [of] the ANC national disciplinary committee [expulsion decision],” he said.

“We confirm this as an act that appears to be a deliberate attempt by the ANC of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa to undermine Zuma. Alarmingly, neither Zuma nor his designated representative,  Tony Yengeni, were informed of this ruling, a violation of the ANC constitution and the constitution of South Africa.” 

ANC officially expels Zuma

Jacob Zuma was found guilty by the organisation of prejudicing its integrity by forming the MK Party, a rival of the ANC.
Politics
1 day ago

'Shocked' MK Party seeks legal advice on Zuma’s expulsion from ANC

Jacob Zuma is the first ANC president who has had his membership terminated.
Politics
11 hours ago

Chief justice office dismisses claims of ‘deep’ relationship between Maya and Zuma

Chief justice designate Mandisa Maya has never met former president Jacob Zuma, the office says.
News
14 hours ago

EFF survived tough election run against 'financed opposition out to destroy’ red berets, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has blamed the party’s misfortunes in the May 29 elections on well-financed opposition parties, saying they were out to ...
Politics
2 days ago
