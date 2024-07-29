“MKP will not passively watch as these grave injustices against its leader unfold. Zuma will engage his legal team to urgently determine the course of action and ensure justice is served. On such conclusion of consultations, Zuma will announce further actions based on the guidance of the consultations”.
'Shocked' MK Party seeks legal advice on Zuma’s expulsion from ANC
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) plans to seek legal advice after the ANC's national disciplinary committee (NDC) ruled that he be expelled from the party.
Zuma is the first ANC president who has had his membership terminated.
He was charged with bringing the party into disrepute and for acting and collaborating with a political organisation other than an organisation in alliance with the ANC, in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the party.
Zuma's expulsion follows his decision to establish a new political party and act as its president. He was also charged with having campaigned for the MKP.
NDC members including Faith Muthambi, Nocawe Mafu, Robinson Ramaite, Kerensa Millard and Vusi Pikoli voted in favour of his expulsion.
The NDC argued that Zuma's misconduct was very serious and his contribution to the liberation struggle could not detract from the decision to impose the sanction and expulsion.
ANC officially expels Zuma
“The NDC is of the view that the charged member’s anger against the ANC overcame his emotional attachment to the organisation and blinded him from seeing the contradictory position he had placed himself in.
“As torturous as it may be for the charged member to find himself outside the ANC after devoting more than six decades of his life to the organisation at great personal sacrifice, it would not be permissible for him to be a member of the MKP and the ANC at the same time,” the ruling read.
MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the MKP found out about Zuma's expulsion from the media on Sunday, and claimed it was not directly communicated to Zuma by the ANC.
“MKP, and on behalf of president Jacob Zuma, expresses profound shock and dismay on learning from the media about an alleged leak [of] the ANC national disciplinary committee [expulsion decision],” he said.
“We confirm this as an act that appears to be a deliberate attempt by the ANC of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa to undermine Zuma. Alarmingly, neither Zuma nor his designated representative, comrade Tony Yengeni, were informed of this ruling, a stark violation of the ANC constitution and the constitution of South Africa.”
Ndhlela criticised the ANC’s handling of the disciplinary process, describing it as a “kangaroo court”.
Chief justice office dismisses claims of ‘deep’ relationship between Maya and Zuma
“MKP will not passively watch as these grave injustices against its leader unfold. Zuma will engage his legal team to urgently determine the course of action and ensure justice is served. On such conclusion of consultations, Zuma will announce further actions based on the guidance of the consultations”.
The NDC said being outside the ANC after his expulsion would give Zuma sufficient opportunity to reflect on his conduct, seek counselling, change his behaviour and find his moral rectitude.
“Thereafter he could reapply for membership to the ANC and achieve his wish.”
Zuma has the right to appeal the ruling within 21 days.
Despite this, Ndhlela claimed procedural irregularities in the process.
Zuma follows one of his ardent supporters and ally, former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who was also suspended for having brought the party into disrepute.
Magashule also went on to form his own political party, ACT.
In a previous interview with TimesLIVE, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula credited Zuma with having single-handedly led to the ANC's defeat in the recent polls.
Zuma poses a bigger threat to the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, where the party was given a hiding, receiving only 17% of the votes after previously enjoying a majority in the provincial government.
