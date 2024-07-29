WATCH | Zuma 'dangerous with extremist instincts' — Mbalula confirms former leader's expulsion

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has labelled former ANC president Jacob Zuma “dangerous” and appealing to “extremist instincts in our body politic”, while announcing his expulsion on Monday.
The ANC's national disciplinary committee (NDC) findings were leaked to the media on Sunday.
The NDC found against Zuma, expelling him from the party with the option of appealing within 21 days.
“The political values and democratic institutions he is mobilising against were consciously embedded into our constitutional dispensation by the ANC as strategic advances of the values of the national democratic revolution.
“His platform is dangerous, appeals to extremist instincts in our body politic and riles up a political base that may foment social unrest. His actions reinforce the work of the primarily right-wing opponents of the national democratic revolution.”
Mbalula said he was informed of the decision by the NDC on Sunday. He defended the ANC's decision to expel the former leader, saying the party showed it adhered to its constitution, adding the ANC showed it did not discriminate on whom it would discipline.
Zuma impugned the integrity of the ANC and campaigned to dislodge the party from power while claiming he had not severed his membership.
“This conduct is irreconcilable with the spirit of organisational discipline and letter of the ANC constitution. Zuma has been running on a dangerous platform that casts doubt on our entire constitutional edifice.
“He has meted out a host of antirevolutionary outbursts, including mischievously calling into question the credibility of our electoral processes without cause and discrediting the rationale of our judicial system.”
The NDC found Zuma guilty of contravening rule 25.17.17.4 of the ANC constitution which states acts of misconduct include acting on behalf of or in collaboration with counter-revolutionary forces; political organisation or party other than an organisation or party in alliance with the ANC in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the ANC.
“The charged member is expelled from the ANC. The charged member has the right to appeal to the NDC of Appeal within 21 days,” Mbalula said.
