Disgruntled residents of Madibeng local municipality in Brits visited the public protector’s office in Pretoria on Monday to raise concern about the slow pace of investigation into allegations of nepotism and corruption against mayor Douglas Maimane.
Residents asked the protector last year to investigate two complaints against Maimane and believe there has been no progress in the investigation.
After meeting senior officials at the protector’s office, the residents expressed satisfaction with the outcome and said they received assurances their complaints would be investigated.
Public protector spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “Through its leadership, the civic group committed to submit the relevant information to the chief investigator at headquarters where the matter will be investigated.”
Disgruntled Madibeng municipality residents visit public protector office
Residents expressed concern about the slow pace of investigation into their complaint against mayor Douglas Maimane
