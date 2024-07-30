Politics

Holomisa advises Mabuyane to follow Limpopo by dropping road project tenders

‘In Transkei we didn’t wait for tenders’

30 July 2024 - 12:29
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Deputy defence minister and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa details how Eastern Cape can save money. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali/Sunday Times

Defence deputy minister Bantu Holomisa has advised Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to learn from Limpopo and invest in the provincial department of public works, roads and essential infrastructure equipment to enable the government to deliver services without issuing tenders.

Earlier this month, Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba launched a road service delivery programme called Dikgerekgere Wednesday which will keep road maintenance work in-house rather than outsourcing it to private contractors.

“Well done Limpopo for reviving the abandoned programme which used to maintain our roads and create permanent jobs. Can other provinces follow suit?" Holomisa said.

He told TimesLIVE the rural parts of his home province, Eastern Cape, would benefit from a similar programme if whole-heartedly adopted.

Employing and training locals to maintain roads could offer stable employment.
Bantu Holomisa, deputy minister of defence 

Reflecting on his time as head of the Transkei government in the province before 1994, he recalled managing a regional public works fleet used daily to maintain roads without depending on contractors.

"I was happy Limpopo is slowly moving away from outsourcing the work to maintain the roads, specially in rural areas. In Transkei we had a regional public works fleet dedicated to road maintenance. We didn’t wait for tenders. This system ensured roads were maintained consistently,” he said.

He suggested other provinces could benefit from emulating Limpopo’s approach.

“I was advising Mabuyane he must go to Limpopo and emulate that example because that’s how rural roads should be maintained. You need the yellow trucks fully equipped and staffed with trained artisans.

“This is where you create more jobs, not temporary ones like those where people were paid R600 back in 1994. Employing and training locals to maintain roads could offer stable employment and address the needs of unskilled workers.”

Holomisa said while tenders will remain necessary for larger projects, consistent maintenance managed directly by the state was crucial.

“Maintenance is key. If you rely solely on tenders for repairs, you risk roads deteriorating quickly after storms. Having a state-managed standby plant ensures readiness for maintenance needs.”

He also advocated for improved conditions for public works employees. 

TimesLIVE

