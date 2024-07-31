WATCH LIVE | State of the province addresses in KZN, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Today sees the 7th Provincial Legislature Addresses in KZN, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape by the respective Premiers
31 July 2024 - 10:30 By TimesLIVE
Opening of the 7th KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature Address by Premier Thami Ntuli
Opening of the 7th Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature Address by Premier Mandla Ndlovu
Opening of the 7th Western Cape Provincial Legislature Address by Premier Alan Winde
