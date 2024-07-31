Western Cape still owed R1.3bn for last year's flood relief, says premier

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province is still owed R1.3bn by national government for flood relief for 2023 as it continues to count the cost of the latest damaging floods.
“We are R1.3bn out of pocket from that disaster [last year],” Winde said during his address at the opening of the provincial legislature on Wednesday. “We need to make sure that after a disaster is declared we get our fair share, as we spend money dealing with these disasters.”
Provinces are entitled to national government funding assistance in the event of a formal disaster declaration. Winde said the funding was critical to provide emergency relief to affected residents.
The new government of national unity appeared to be more willing than the previous administration to expedite the funding process, he added.
Extreme weather linked to climate change was a key feature of Winde’s address, which also highlighted rising global temperatures and water scarcity.
“Each year we see more severe fires and heavier rain than before. Virtually every month this year so far we have seen a major disaster of some sort,” he said, referencing repeated floods and a recent weather-related mass power outage in the Karoo. “We are feeling the fury of the climate change crisis which is unfolding before our eyes.”
Winde noted last week’s recorded record global temperature — the hottest day on record — slightly hotter than the day before which had also set an all-time heat record.
City of Cape Town dams reached 101% full on Monday, with more rain expected to arrive later in the week.
Winde also highlighted other areas of concern regarding the national government’s engagement with provinces. They included:
- an inadequate share of the policing budget to improve the ratio of police to residents, which exceeded 1:1000 in some suburbs;
- in-year budget cuts, which last year amounted to R1.1bn. This resulted in disruption to budgeted projects in healthcare and education; and
- national control of rail services, which the Western Cape is hoping will be devolved to provincial level.
He also noted other priority areas for the incoming administration, such as poverty relief, skills training, technology and innovation and land reform. He praised recent efforts to advance housing delivery, power generation and efficient local government.
However, more provincial autonomy was needed to tackle other stumbling blocks, particularly in relation to rogue municipalities where service delivery was severely compromised — notably the premier’s hometown of Knysna.
Despite ongoing challenges, Winde underscored a new spirit of collaboration and optimism since the outcome of this year’s general election, which ushered in the government of national unity. He noted voter turnout had been better in the Western Cape than in the country as a whole.
“I have no delusions about the challenges that lie ahead or the crises we may face. I have faith in our remarkable province and country because I have seen first-hand what is possible when we work with purpose and dedication. Let us not squander this moment in our country’s history. Let us show the centre can hold against extremist forces on the right and left that seek to divide us.”
Image: Hetty Zantman
