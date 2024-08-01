Politics

WATCH | ANC vs MK trademark appeal case at Durban high court

01 August 2024 - 10:23 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The ANC's trademark appeal case against the MK Party is being heard at the Durban high court on Thursday.

