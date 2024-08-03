Politics

Zwane removed over allegations of mismanagement: MK Party

03 August 2024 - 16:10
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma (right) and fired secretary- general Arthur Zwane.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

MK Party secretary-general Authur Zwane's second axing just two weeks after being reinstated has come with a warning of possible expulsion for “misleading the party”. 

A dismissal letter signed by MK Party leader Jacob Zuma stating his decision to relieve Zwane of his duties warned he is expected to “co-operate fully with my decision and desist from the position of secretary-general of the party”, indicating there was no option to appeal. 

“Furthermore, owing to your conduct in misleading the party, I reserve the right to expel you from the party with immediate effect,” Zuma’s letter said. 

In June Zwane resigned three weeks after being appointed the party's secretary-general, citing inability to cope with the workload, but Zuma “rejected” his resignation.

Zwane back as MK Party SG after Zuma rejects resignation

Arthur Zwane is back at work as MK Party secretary-general after party leader Jacob Zuma rejected his resignation.
Politics
3 weeks ago

TimesLIVE was unable to speak to either Zwane or MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela regarding the latest development, however a statement released by the party confirmed the axing. 

“This action follows concerns over Zwane’s leadership and internal party dynamics. He was appointed with high expectations for his leadership, however internal conflicts and allegations of mismanagement necessitated his removal. President Jacob Zuma, prioritising the party’s integrity and unity, decided immediate action was needed,” the party said. 

Senior leaders, according to the statement, will convene to discuss the next steps and a smooth transition.

TimesLIVE

