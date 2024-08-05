“South Africa has become a notorious hub for drug trafficking, facilitated by lax border and harbour controls. It has been evident for some time that those in power and within the police service are complicit in the drug trade, resulting in a severe lack of effective law enforcement and intelligence operations to combat the scourge.
“South Africa has become a free-for-all for international drug syndicates. Recently a fully operational drug factory was discovered in Mpumalanga, having allegedly functioned undetected for an extended time. It cannot be true that our law enforcement and intelligence system were not aware of its existence.”
She believed police have the capacity to fight drug kingpins.
“Last year, during our national shutdown, we witnessed a startling display of the police service's efficiency and advanced capabilities. Drones, weaponry and an overwhelming force were rapidly deployed to counteract what they termed potential 'unrest', though it was merely citizens exercising their constitutional right to protest.”
This, she argued, contrasted sharply with the police service's lack of action against the rampant drug trade, illegal firearms and gang violence.
EFF ‘outraged’ by drugs flooding South Africa
‘The dire situation highlights the horrifying reality that the drug trade is a multibillion-rand enterprise sprawling across every corner of our nation’
Image: Leigh-Ann Mathys/X
The EFF has expressed “outrage” over drugs flooding South Africa after police made seizures in recent weeks
Party spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys blamed government for the problem, saying it did not have an “adequate response” to resolve the escalating problem.
“The EFF is outraged by constant seizures of large amounts of drugs. Recently a haul of cocaine of more than R252m was uncovered in the southern Cape, and crystal meth valued at R300m was seized in Fourways, Johannesburg,” she said.
Mathys emphasised the implications of the incidents.
“The dire situation highlights the horrifying reality that the drug trade is a multibillion-rand enterprise sprawling across every corner of our nation. Ruthless drug lords brazenly flout the law while obliterating the future of our youth and the fabric of our country,” she said.
Mathys accused those in power and within the police service of complicity.
Officials and prisoners to face the music over money, cellphones and drugs confiscated at Westville prison
“South Africa has become a notorious hub for drug trafficking, facilitated by lax border and harbour controls. It has been evident for some time that those in power and within the police service are complicit in the drug trade, resulting in a severe lack of effective law enforcement and intelligence operations to combat the scourge.
“South Africa has become a free-for-all for international drug syndicates. Recently a fully operational drug factory was discovered in Mpumalanga, having allegedly functioned undetected for an extended time. It cannot be true that our law enforcement and intelligence system were not aware of its existence.”
She believed police have the capacity to fight drug kingpins.
“Last year, during our national shutdown, we witnessed a startling display of the police service's efficiency and advanced capabilities. Drones, weaponry and an overwhelming force were rapidly deployed to counteract what they termed potential 'unrest', though it was merely citizens exercising their constitutional right to protest.”
This, she argued, contrasted sharply with the police service's lack of action against the rampant drug trade, illegal firearms and gang violence.
‘Crime so common many despair’: Ramaphosa calls for communities to work together
Mathys criticised the alleged “misallocation” of resources and the absence of effective crime prevention strategies.
“The gaps in our system, the key perpetrators, the hotspots and the critical areas for police and crime intelligence intervention are all glaringly obvious. Yet, our budget is outrageously misallocated, and there are no crime prevention strategies crafted from the vital information. The gross negligence is a betrayal of the people's trust and a direct threat to our nation's safety,” she said.
The EFF is calling for a comprehensive, intelligence-led crime prevention strategy, including the eradication of corrupt elements within the police service, particularly at senior management levels.
“Detectives must be empowered with sufficient resources to thoroughly investigate crimes, and our judicial system needs to be bolstered to conduct swift trials and deliver deterrent sentences. A robust, uncompromising crime-fighting and prevention strategy will not only cleanse our streets of the drugs ravaging our communities but also make South Africa an inhospitable environment for international drug syndicates,” Mathys said.
“The EFF will continue to challenge the minister of police to present a comprehensive strategic plan to annihilate illegal drug manufacturing and imports. We demand decisive, bold action that will dismantle the drug syndicates. The EFF will not rest until our streets are free from this poison.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Rescued Ethiopians were living in filthy, derelict house 'in safe suburb'
Anti-kidnapping units making 'commendable progress' in rescuing victims, says Masemola
'You can't hide': City unveils marine patrol vessel to fight poachers, drug smugglers
Kidnapped businessman rescued and drugs worth R300m seized
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos