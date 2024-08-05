After the ANC's decline in support during the May 29 elections, ANC head of political education David Makhura believes the party's renewal project will be their only chance of regaining an electoral outright majority.
Speaking to media at the ANC's national executive committee meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng, Makhura said the party was suffering from “significant erosion of its ethical, intellectual, ideological and organisational principles”.
“That's why the team yesterday [Sunday] was saying renewal is a do or die issue. We have to renew or we will perish. One of the conclusions is the many resolutions taken on renewal are now going to be implemented,” he said.
Makhura was reflecting on the poll which resulted in the party losing its outright majority for the first time since 1994. The ANC received 40.18% of votes and failed to obtain a majority in KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng.
“One of the reasons we are where we are is we have disappointed the force, the support base that believes in us. Also, because there have been ideological and organisational problems. The organisation is not in its ideal state.”
'We have to renew or we will perish': Makhura reflects on ANC election decline
Voters told us, 'act on these things or you’re out' – ANC can no longer afford complacency: Godlimpi
He also pinned the party's losses on breakaway parties.
“The last area that is important is about how the breakaway parties have affected the ANC. We have analysed what each of them represents as a political tendency and have come to the conclusion there is a lot of political, ideological and organisational work the ANC is going to do to defend what is principled, transformative and emancipatory politics.
“As we enter into various coalitions we will still pursue that consistent, principled, transformative politics. The sort of politics that is about changing the lives of people.”
Makhura, however, said the party was still open to working with other parties in the government of national unity (GNU).
“This does not mean we cannot work with other parties; it is for this reason that at the start of the GNU the ANC invited all parties. Though we have major ideological and political challenges with other parties and those that broke away, given the needs of our country and the interests of our country, we will seek to work with even those we disagree with.”
Makhura emphasised the need for a “very strong” ANC to deal with the party's crisis.
ANC senior member Fébé Potgieter-Gqubule believes it is not too late for the ANC to win back the hearts of South Africans.
“We are a movement that is 112 years old. There were times in the 1930s when we were almost wiped out because of the problems we face now — factionalism and not responding to the liberation idea,” she said.
“The leadership at the time realised they must adapt or perish. The message from the electorate is powerful, particularly the segments who did not vote for the ANC.”
