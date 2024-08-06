Gauteng finance MEC asks Bank to stop liquidation of The Drip Group

The company filed papers in the high court in Johannesburg, seeking an order to wind up Drip. It said the company was insolvent and unable to service its debts. The company also intended to file a lawsuit against Drip owner Lekau Sehoana for failing to pay the debt after signing a surety agreement.
Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile has requested a “rehabilitative intervention” from the governor of the Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago, for The Drip Group, which is having difficulties complying with domestic tax laws.
In a letter to the Bank, Maile reaffirmed his “unwavering commitment to upholding the law” and his respect for the Bank's investigation process regarding the company being investigated for violating exchange control regulations.
He believes the Gauteng government has an obligation to help businesses in the province in material and non-material ways.
“We cannot sit back and watch The Drip Group, a company founded in the township of Ivory Park by a young black man who had the odds stacked against him, be liquidated. The company provides employment to hundreds of people, many from historically disadvantaged groups including women and youth,” he said.
“As a government, we must do everything possible to provide the necessary support to this and other small businesses that are facing challenges, particularly when such challenges arise from failures of compliance with legislation, which is not the same as blatant and intentional criminality.”
Early this year, reports of Drip Footwear facing liquidation circulated on the web. According to a report in Sunday World newspaper, a Johannesburg-based company called WideOpen Platform had applied for the liquidation of Drip Footwear for failing to pay it more than R20m.
