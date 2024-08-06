He recently wrote an opinion piece in TimesLIVE about the ANC leading society into a national dialogue. Before South Africans went to polls in May, former president Thabo Mbeki called for a national dialogue to tackle what he called “counterrevolution” which has been making the democratic government “fail” since 1994.
PODCAST | ‘If ANC fully embraces Freedom Charter, EFF and MK wouldn't exist’ — Uhuru Moiloa
Image: Sowetan/Thulani Mbele
ANC member and former Gauteng human settlements, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC and former deputy speaker in the Gauteng legislature Uhuru Moiloa says if the Freedom Charter is fully implemented parties such as the EFF and MK wouldn't exist.
Moiloa was speaking on TimesLIVE's 30 Years of Democracy podcast.
Listen to the conversation here:
He recently wrote an opinion piece in TimesLIVE about the ANC leading society into a national dialogue. Before South Africans went to polls in May, former president Thabo Mbeki called for a national dialogue to tackle what he called “counterrevolution” which has been making the democratic government “fail” since 1994.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | ANC updates media on lekgotla outcomes
Voters told us, 'act on these things or you’re out' – ANC can no longer afford complacency: Godlimpi
'We have to renew or we will perish': Makhura reflects on ANC election decline
GNU ‘best tactical option’, Ramaphosa tells ANC alliance partners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos