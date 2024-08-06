Politics

PODCAST | ‘If ANC fully embraces Freedom Charter, EFF and MK wouldn't exist’ — Uhuru Moiloa

06 August 2024 - 11:30
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
ANC veteran Uhuru Moiloa spoke on the '30 Years of Democracy' podcast. ﻿File photo
Image: Sowetan/Thulani Mbele

ANC member and former Gauteng human settlements, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC and former deputy speaker in the Gauteng legislature Uhuru Moiloa says if the Freedom Charter is fully implemented parties such as the EFF and MK wouldn't exist. 

Moiloa was speaking on TimesLIVE's 30 Years of Democracy podcast.

Listen to the conversation here: 

He recently wrote an opinion piece in TimesLIVE about the ANC leading society into a national dialogue. Before South Africans went to polls in May, former president Thabo Mbeki called for a national dialogue to tackle what he called “counterrevolution” which has been making the democratic government “fail” since 1994.

WATCH | ANC updates media on lekgotla outcomes

The ANC's national executive committee is on Tuesday providing feedback on the outcomes of its lekgotla.
Politics
7 hours ago

Voters told us, 'act on these things or you’re out' – ANC can no longer afford complacency: Godlimpi

Despite the idea of local government intervention not being new, acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi concedes party may not have played open cards
Politics
1 day ago

'We have to renew or we will perish': Makhura reflects on ANC election decline

ANC head of political education David Makhura believes the party's renewal project will be their only chance of regaining an outright majority.
Politics
1 day ago

GNU ‘best tactical option’, Ramaphosa tells ANC alliance partners

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged the role played by the SACP in the struggle against apartheid.
Politics
1 day ago
