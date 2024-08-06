The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) is on Tuesday providing feedback on the outcomes of its lekgotla.
The party held its six-day meeting where the NEC discussed the poor showing in the national and provincial elections in May, where it lost its outright majority. This meeting was the NEC's first since the polls.
For the first time since 1994, the ANC dipped below 50%, requiring the help of other parties to form a government. Instead of a coalition with a specific party such as the DA or the EFF, the ANC opted for a government of national unity which comprises more than 10 political parties.
Head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli presented a report detailing how and what led to the ANC garnering only 40% at the polls.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | ANC updates media on lekgotla outcomes
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
