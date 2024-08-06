Politics

WATCH | ANC updates media on lekgotla outcomes

06 August 2024 - 10:36 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) is on Tuesday providing feedback on the outcomes of its lekgotla.

The party held its six-day meeting where the NEC discussed the poor showing in the national and provincial elections in May, where it lost its outright majority. This meeting was the NEC's first since the polls.

For the first time since 1994, the ANC dipped below 50%, requiring the help of other parties to form a government. Instead of a coalition with a specific party such as the DA or the EFF, the ANC opted for a government of national unity which comprises more than 10 political parties.

Head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli presented a report detailing how and what led to the ANC garnering only 40% at the polls.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Izimbizos are an insult to the very poor being consulted

This is not the time to still be at the discovery level
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

'We have to renew or we will perish': Makhura reflects on ANC election decline

ANC head of political education David Makhura believes the party's renewal project will be their only chance of regaining an outright majority.
Politics
1 day ago

Voters told us, 'act on these things or you’re out' – ANC can no longer afford complacency: Godlimpi

Despite the idea of local government intervention not being new, acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi concedes party may not have played open cards
Politics
1 day ago

GNU ‘best tactical option’, Ramaphosa tells ANC alliance partners

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged the role played by the SACP in the struggle against apartheid.
Politics
1 day ago

Six-day NEC expected to dissect ANC's poor showing at the polls

A report will detail how the party can recover in time for the 2026 elections
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. GNU ‘best tactical option’, Ramaphosa tells ANC alliance partners Politics
  2. Zuma gives MK Party member who walked from Limpopo to Nkandla a ‘king’s welcome’ Politics
  3. EFF ‘outraged’ by drugs flooding South Africa Politics
  4. Rename Rhodes University after Steve Biko — Malema Politics
  5. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight