Mda’s comments quickly spilled over to Twitter, where she continued her criticism.
“She can shine bright like a diamond and that's a Nigerian diamond,” Mda said, adding that she supports more than 30 young South African girls who have allegedly been victimised by Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, who faces serious charges.
“Hijacking of platforms that belong to South Africans being handed to foreigners brought this up. The agenda to silence and desensitise South Africans to ensure they don't speak out against foreigners in Mzansi brought this up,” Mda said.
Gardee responded to Mda's posts, dismissing her views as uninformed. He claimed more than 1,000 South Africans have benefited from free education in Nigerian universities.
“She is so uninformed and fails to make her point,” he said.
He also referenced the support Nigerians provided to the ANC during the struggle against apartheid, highlighting a historical connection.
TimesLIVE
Anele Mda and Godrich Gardee clash over Miss South Africa pageant
Exchange follows Mda’s comments on TikTok Live about Chidimma Adetshina
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla/ Supplied
A heated exchange erupted on social media between politician, social and gender justice activist Anele Mda and former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, sparking an intense debate.
The clash follows Mda’s comments on TikTok Live about Chidimma Adetshina, a model involved in a viral debate regarding her eligibility for the Miss South Africa title based on her ancestry.
“When have we been a priority in Nigeria? If we were to say Nigeria has free sponsorships, would they say South Africans first?” Mda asked.
She said Nigerians were encroaching on spaces and opportunities meant for South Africans.
“You step into our country. You want to take away opportunities and spaces that are meant for struggling marginalised groupings of our country,” she said.
POLL | Do you think the controversy about Chidimma will help or harm her chances of winning the title?
Mda’s comments quickly spilled over to Twitter, where she continued her criticism.
“She can shine bright like a diamond and that's a Nigerian diamond,” Mda said, adding that she supports more than 30 young South African girls who have allegedly been victimised by Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, who faces serious charges.
“Hijacking of platforms that belong to South Africans being handed to foreigners brought this up. The agenda to silence and desensitise South Africans to ensure they don't speak out against foreigners in Mzansi brought this up,” Mda said.
Gardee responded to Mda's posts, dismissing her views as uninformed. He claimed more than 1,000 South Africans have benefited from free education in Nigerian universities.
“She is so uninformed and fails to make her point,” he said.
He also referenced the support Nigerians provided to the ANC during the struggle against apartheid, highlighting a historical connection.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
'Opening yourself to scrutiny': McKenzie after 'Nigerian' Miss SA remarks
Home affairs to probe Miss SA contestant Adetshina's nationality after family request
'Black people hate themselves': PAC on backlash against Miss SA's Chidimma Adetshina
PODCAST | Why independent candidate Anele Mda is fearlessly taking on the 'big guns'
‘The pain cuts so deep’: Gardee opens up about Christmas planning without Hillary for the first time
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos