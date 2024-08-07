Politics

Anele Mda and Godrich Gardee clash over Miss South Africa pageant

Exchange follows Mda’s comments on TikTok Live about Chidimma Adetshina

07 August 2024 - 08:10
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Godrich Gardee and Anele Mda were involved in a heated exchange on Twitter.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla/ Supplied

A heated exchange erupted on social media between politician, social and gender justice activist Anele Mda and former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, sparking an intense debate.

The clash follows Mda’s comments on TikTok Live about Chidimma Adetshina, a model involved in a viral debate regarding her eligibility for the Miss South Africa title based on her ancestry.

“When have we been a priority in Nigeria? If we were to say Nigeria has free sponsorships, would they say South Africans first?” Mda asked.

She said Nigerians were encroaching on spaces and opportunities meant for South Africans.

“You step into our country. You want to take away opportunities and spaces that are meant for struggling marginalised groupings of our country,” she said.

POLL | Do you think the controversy about Chidimma will help or harm her chances of winning the title?

The Miss SA pageant is no stranger to controversy.
19 hours ago

Mda’s comments quickly spilled over to Twitter, where she continued her criticism.

“She can shine bright like a diamond and that's a Nigerian diamond,” Mda said, adding that she supports more than 30 young South African girls who have allegedly been victimised by Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, who faces serious charges.

“Hijacking of platforms that belong to South Africans being handed to foreigners brought this up. The agenda to silence and desensitise South Africans to ensure they don't speak out against foreigners in Mzansi brought this up,” Mda said.

Gardee responded to Mda's posts, dismissing her views as uninformed. He claimed more than 1,000 South Africans have benefited from free education in Nigerian universities.

“She is so uninformed and fails to make her point,” he said.

He also referenced the support Nigerians provided to the ANC during the struggle against apartheid, highlighting a historical connection.

