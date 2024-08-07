Politics

Audit finds correlation between ANC’s performance and decline in women’s representation in politics

According to a gender audit of the elections, the ANC and EFF have bigger representation of women in parliament than other parties

07 August 2024 - 14:43
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Women make up the majority of voters. File photo
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The ANC's electoral decline in the May 29 general election resulted in a drop in the gains made towards gender parity in the past three decades.

The liberation movement which dropped to about 40% support is one of the few parties that implemented a 50-50 quota for women.

This, combined with the proportional representation system at national and provincial level, has helped guarantee a high level of women’s representation.

However, the representation of women in the National Assembly dropped from 46% in 2019 to 43% in the May election, with the ANC losing seats.

According to a gender audit of the South African elections, there is therefore a strong correlation between the ANC’s performance in elections and women’s representation.

“Women now comprise most of the ANC's MPs, 53%, but the overall drop in the ANC’s majority contributed significantly to the decline in women’s representation,” the audit found.

TimesLIVE



