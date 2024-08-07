Malema has committed to ensuring justice is served.
Police and security allegedly involved in Alex EFF councillor Mphahlele’s death ‘must be suspended’
The EFF has called for the immediate removal of security companies deployed in Alexandra, where its ward councillor Moshe Mphahlele died during a protest on Sunday.
Mphahlele fell after jumping over a wall and was shot in crossfire while police and security guards were dispersing a crowd during a protest over the eviction of people who had illegally occupied municipal-owned container flats.
The party believes the presence of security companies poses the risk of contaminating the crime scene in which they are allegedly implicated.
“We also demand the immediate suspension of all Johannesburg metropolitan police department officials involved in the incident leading to the death of fighter Moshe Mphahlele as they failed to manage the situation to ensure the safety of people.
“All police and security officers who were present at the scene should be suspended until a full report is concluded and delivered,” an EFF statement read.
Party leader Julius Malema visited the scene of the shooting on Tuesday. He was angered by the presence of security companies, and demanded the guards be removed. He questioned why they were hiding their faces.
“This thing of hiding faces must come to an end. It must be declared a crime. What if you are a criminal yourself, hiding your face? Hiding your face from what? There’s no-one at war with anyone here. Why do you hide your faces?” Malema said.
“These companies must go. They are contaminating the scene. They are hiding the proof. They must leave.”
A murder case has been opened for investigation, but no arrests have been made.
Malema has committed to ensuring justice is served.
“We are with the Mphahlele family during this tough time, and we'll do everything in our power to make sure justice is served. We know some elements of criminality took place that day, and someone should be held accountable,” he said while visiting the Mphahlele family.
The EFF demanded the city of Johannesburg and Gauteng department of human settlements allocate the container units that were built during Covid-19 but were never used to needy residents in Alexandra.
“The EFF demands the evicted residents be reinstated into the houses in honour of the legacy of fighter Moshe Mphahlele.
“For years, the people of Alexandra have been promised land and housing by the department. President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to build 1-million houses for the people of Alexandra, and more than R1.2bn for the Alexandra renewal project is not accounted for. The people of Alexandra continue to endure the humiliation of living on top of each other in congested and cramped conditions opposite the affluent area of Sandton.
“This call is inspired by the fact that the longer the houses remain unoccupied, the more they are prone to vandalism and other criminal activities. In honour of fighter Moshe Mphahlele, the EFF will table a motion in the City of Johannesburg council to demand the immediate allocation of the houses to the people of Alexandra.”
