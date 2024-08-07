Schreiber all smiles with Irish ambassador despite visa changes

The announcement has not been without controversy. Some South Africans on social media urged Schreiber to try to restore visa-free travel to Ireland, while others praised the Irish government's efforts and suggested South Africa could benefit from similar measures.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber is on a mission to strengthen “warm ties” with the Irish after South Africa lost visa-free entry to the EU country recently.
Schreiber met Irish ambassador to South Africa Austin Gormley on Tuesday, a month after Ireland introduced stricter travel rules for South Africans. The Irish government announced South Africa and Botswana nationals would need visas to travel to Ireland. The move was part of Ireland's efforts to align its immigration policies more closely with those of the UK.
“It was good to meet ambassador Gormley to reaffirm the warm ties between our two countries,” Schreiber said.
“Home affairs is committed to modernising our systems and we look forward to working with Ireland to increase tourism and investment to create jobs.”
Gormley responded positively: “It was my great pleasure, minister, and I look forward to working with you and colleagues to reinforce Irish-South African friendship and partnership.”
In his budget vote debate in parliament, Schreiber said he believed the visa changes by Ireland were prompted by corruption in the home affairs department.
“Corruption is the enemy of dignity. Theft, fraud and other forms of maladministration pose an existential threat to the vision for a dignified home affairs that powers economic growth. This includes by devaluing our official documents. Though the announcement by Ireland that citizens of South Africa and Botswana now require visas to visit the country did not specifically mention this issue, I [will] request a meeting with the [ambassador] to [determine] which concerns over corruption influenced this decision,” Schreiber said.
The announcement has not been without controversy. Some South Africans on social media urged Schreiber to try to restore visa-free travel to Ireland, while others praised the Irish government's efforts and suggested South Africa could benefit from similar measures.
After the visa change announcement, Gormley released a video to South Africans, highlighting the enduring strength of the ties between the two nations despite the new requirements.
“Ireland enjoys strong bonds with South Africans, friendships including political, economic and people-to-people connections, and through sport, not least rugby. This will not change,” he said.
“We will continue to facilitate the flow of legitimate business, tourism, education, sport and other travel to Ireland. I appreciate your co-operation and patience as this new system rolls out and be assured of the warm Irish welcome.”
