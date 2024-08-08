Politics

MK Party fires 15 MPs, terminates membership

08 August 2024 - 14:54
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The MK Party's Sihle Ngubane.
The MK Party's Sihle Ngubane.
Image: Supplied

Barely two months after being sworn in as members of the National Assembly representing the MK Party, 15 MPs have been fired and their party membership terminated. 

MK Party chief whip Sihle Ngubane wrote to speaker Thoko Didiza informing her of changes in the party's caucus.

According to the constitution, a person loses membership of the Assembly if they cease to be a member of the party that nominated them.

Didiza informed affected MPs that “loss of membership is therefore by operation of the law and parliament has to give effect to the official communication from the party”.

Zwane removed over allegations of mismanagement: MK Party

The party said Zwane was appointed "with high expectations for his leadership, however internal conflicts and allegations of mismanagement ...
Politics
5 days ago

The office of the MK Party’s secretary-general has provided Didiza with a list of eight candidates to fill the vacancies. 

“We hereby request the supplementation of the MK Party depleted national list of candidates in terms of the Electoral Act for the purposes of filling vacancies in the assembly,” Ngubane wrote to Didiza.

The news comes days after the party announced the second axing of its on and off secretary-general Arthur Zwane over claims of “mismanagement and internal conflicts”.

It is unclear why the eight MPs' party membership was revoked.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Zwane back as MK Party SG after Zuma rejects resignation

Arthur Zwane is back at work as MK Party secretary-general after party leader Jacob Zuma rejected his resignation.
Politics
4 weeks ago

ANC dismisses Dudu Zuma-Sambudla’s claims of ‘causing chaos in MK Party’

ANC acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi has dismissed claims by MK Party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla that the party is behind the MKP’s leadership ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Home affairs to probe Miss SA contestant Adetshina's nationality after family ... Politics
  2. Gauteng finance MEC asks Bank to stop liquidation of The Drip Group Politics
  3. Anele Mda and Godrich Gardee clash over Miss South Africa pageant Politics
  4. PA initiates legal action against Miss SA over Adetshina's identity debacle Politics
  5. It's worrying that Helen Zille can divide black parties: Floyd Shivambu Politics

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight