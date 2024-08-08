Politics

PA initiates legal action against Miss SA over Adetshina's identity debacle

08 August 2024 - 12:44
PA leader Gayton McKenzie, left, and his deputy Kenny Kunene. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Patriotic Alliance has initiated legal action against the Miss SA organisation in a bid to get Chidimma Adetshina withdrawn from the competition.

Adetshina has been in the spotlight in recent weeks with many South Africans questioning her eligibility to compete for the title. She was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother.

The home affairs department on Wednesday said there might have been identity theft committed by the person registered as Adetshina’s mother. 

PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene said the party is filing papers at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday.

“[The] PA has instituted urgent legal action to interdict Chidimma Adetshina from participating in the Miss South Africa [contest]. We intend to have the matter heard on August 10,” he said.

The pageant winner is scheduled to be crowned later the same day, with the event at SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria, starting at 6pm. 

“We are vindicated as the Patriotic Alliance. We were insulted and ridiculed. The South African Human Rights Commission also joined in to [criticise] us and the patriotic South Africans who spoke against this fraud. We shall not stop our legal process to interdict this Nigerian from contesting Miss SA.”

The PA previously argued Adetshina was not “South African enough” when videos showing her celebrating with people dressed in Nigerian attire surfaced on social media.

“Miss South Africa is meant to be a patriotic ambassador for South Africa wherever she goes in the world. She must represent the best of what it means to be a young South African woman in this country today, and she must promote South Africa's interests wherever she goes, particularly when she contests global pageants.

“It is clear from video material in circulation of her with her family that Adetshina's family is fully Nigerian and they are celebrating her success as Nigerians, not South Africans,” Kunene said.

Sport, arts and culture minister and PA leader Gayton McKenzie said he feels vindicated after the home affairs probe.

“Our next step is to find the South African mother [whose identity was allegedly stolen]. Let’s blow open this whole racket and arrest/s should follow. I thank all patriotic South Africans who stood by me when I was called all sorts of names. Words fail to adequately describe my gratitude.

“We are meeting the owners [of Miss SA on Thursday],” he said.

Praise poured in for McKenzie on social media for “showing leadership and standing up for South Africans”. Here are more reactions from X:

TimesLIVE

