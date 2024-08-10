Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the Nasi iSpani programme was not a vote-catching ploy but a genuine attempt to create employment opportunities for the unemployed.
Lesufi told a press conference on Friday the programme was an intervention by the provincial government after the termination of the Presidential Youth Initiative.
“We stepped in as the Gauteng government to protect our young people until the national government could provide further guidance,” he said.
Lesufi said the Presidential Youth Initiative programme to employ youth as teacher assistants in schools was introduced in 2020 during Covid-19 and was renewed annually until 2023 when it was terminated nationally.
He said stepping in was not for political expediency but a genuine attempt to protect young people who played a crucial role in achieving matric results.
He said the provincial government was clear from the onset that it was closing a gap until the national government clarified whether the national programme would continue. He said they extended their financial support.
“Unfortunately, the lack of clarity from the national government on whether this programme will continue made it practically impossible for us to proceed with the programme, which continues to hurt us deeply.
“Fortunately, last week, we finally received correspondence indicating that the national government will continue and is finalising the model on how to best implement the programme nationally,” he said.
He noted the protests by some beneficiaries of the Nasi iSpani recruitment programmes, including the desire to be appointed permanently.
Nasi iSpani was not a vote-catching ploy, says premier Lesufi
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the Nasi iSpani programme was not a vote-catching ploy but a genuine attempt to create employment opportunities for the unemployed.
Lesufi told a press conference on Friday the programme was an intervention by the provincial government after the termination of the Presidential Youth Initiative.
“We stepped in as the Gauteng government to protect our young people until the national government could provide further guidance,” he said.
Lesufi said the Presidential Youth Initiative programme to employ youth as teacher assistants in schools was introduced in 2020 during Covid-19 and was renewed annually until 2023 when it was terminated nationally.
He said stepping in was not for political expediency but a genuine attempt to protect young people who played a crucial role in achieving matric results.
He said the provincial government was clear from the onset that it was closing a gap until the national government clarified whether the national programme would continue. He said they extended their financial support.
“Unfortunately, the lack of clarity from the national government on whether this programme will continue made it practically impossible for us to proceed with the programme, which continues to hurt us deeply.
“Fortunately, last week, we finally received correspondence indicating that the national government will continue and is finalising the model on how to best implement the programme nationally,” he said.
He noted the protests by some beneficiaries of the Nasi iSpani recruitment programmes, including the desire to be appointed permanently.
DA to refer Nasi iSpani and Panyaza Lesufi to public protector
“As earlier indicated, this is not a provincial programme but a national one. The provincial government stepped in when the national government was still rethinking the implementation approach.”
Lesufi apologised if an impression was created that the programme was a provincial initiative and indicated that they are prepared to meet the representatives of the beneficiaries to clear up any misunderstanding.
He said concerns had also been raised about the nonpayment of Green Army beneficiaries.
“This programme was also for a limited period. Our team now assures me that all outstanding payments were settled. With almost 4,000 of the 6,000 beneficiaries paid to date, the outstanding payments will be finalised later next week.”
He said the provincial government was still supporting all the provincial-backed Nasi iSpani programmes.
In the next few weeks, announcements would be made about genuine job opportunities for unemployed people in the province.
“We are also proud that other provinces are following in our footsteps and introducing some of our job-creation initiatives.
“We know this programme will not be appreciated by our detractors, but we are doing it for the unemployed, not for political reasons or to influence electoral outcomes,” said Lesufi.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | 'No underspending and nonpayment of service providers': Gauteng finance MEC Maile's plans
Lesufi meets with department heads over employment contract debacle
Gauteng residents stand behind Nasi iSpani, 'amaPanyaza', says study
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos