The former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule is on Tuesday appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
Moroadi Cholota made her first appearance in court on Monday when she pleaded not guilty to corruption charges.
She was extradited from the US last Thursday and joins her former boss and several Free State government officials accused of being embroiled in a corrupt scheme involving a R255m tender awarded to corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi as accused number 17.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota back in the dock
Courtesy of SABC
The former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule is on Tuesday appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
Moroadi Cholota made her first appearance in court on Monday when she pleaded not guilty to corruption charges.
She was extradited from the US last Thursday and joins her former boss and several Free State government officials accused of being embroiled in a corrupt scheme involving a R255m tender awarded to corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi as accused number 17.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'They were trying to crack her': Magashule's spokesperson on ex-PA Cholota's arrest
‘Not guilty’: Ace Magashule’s ex-PA argues her arrest is ‘punishment’ for not giving cops ‘information’
Ace Magashule's former PA back in SA after extradition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos