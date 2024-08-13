Politics

WATCH | Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota back in the dock

13 August 2024 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule is on Tuesday appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.

Moroadi Cholota made her first appearance in court on Monday when she pleaded not guilty to corruption charges.

She was extradited from the US last Thursday and joins her former boss and several Free State government officials accused of being embroiled in a corrupt scheme involving a R255m tender awarded to corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi as accused number 17. 

