Ntuli said the royal household unit, which falls under his office, was instrumental in making it possible for the king to execute his duties.
“In this regard, the office of the premier provides support to the royal household trust.”
He said the king's activities included, among other things, hosting of annual traditional and cultural events to preserve and restore the Zulu culture, as well as the hosting and celebration of heritage events such as the king’s coronation.
The premier also announced that the appointment of a new board of trustees for the royal household trust — which disburses the budget — is expected to be finalised in this financial year.
TimesLIVE
Zulu King Misuzulu's royal household budget cut in a surprise move
This year's allocation is R77.507m, a reduction of R2m from last year
Image: Supplied
In an unprecedented move, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has cut the budget for the royal household unit, which takes care of the needs of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, by just more than R2m.
The current financial year’s budget allocation for the unit now stands at R77.507m, R2m less than the previous year’s R79.565m.
The budget cut was announced during premier Thami Ntuli’s department budget vote presentation at the provincial legislature on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal government to build new palace for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini
Ntuli said the royal household unit, which falls under his office, was instrumental in making it possible for the king to execute his duties.
“In this regard, the office of the premier provides support to the royal household trust.”
He said the king's activities included, among other things, hosting of annual traditional and cultural events to preserve and restore the Zulu culture, as well as the hosting and celebration of heritage events such as the king’s coronation.
The premier also announced that the appointment of a new board of trustees for the royal household trust — which disburses the budget — is expected to be finalised in this financial year.
TimesLIVE
MORE
KZN government sets aside millions for king’s legal battles
New cars and palace renovations for King Zwelithini's widows
EDITORIAL | King’s comfort should not be put before the people’s needs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos