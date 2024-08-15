Politics

WATCH | Julius Malema announces changes to EFF leadership

15 August 2024 - 12:01 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Thursday. This comes after reports that party deputy president Floyd Shivambu is to resign from the party.

The EFF is set to hold its third conference to elect new leaders.

At midnight the EFF scheduled an urgent media briefing for Thursday morning. The alert raised the antennas of party provincial leaders, who claimed to be unaware of the developments.

Shivambu is said to have communicated his intention to leave the party to Malema, with meetings between the two and other top leadership members taking place most of Wednesday.

