Politics

WATCH | MK Party takes SABC to court over use of term 'GNU'

15 August 2024 - 11:34 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Gauteng high court is on Thursday hearing the MK Party's case against the SABC over the use of the term government of national unity (GNU).

The MK Party filed urgent papers in the high court in July to challenge the SABC's use of the term. The party is asking the high court to, among other things, declare the conduct of the SABC unconstitutional and invalid, alleging it constitutes a breach of the public broadcaster's independence and public mandate.

TimesLIVE

