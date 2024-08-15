Politics

WATCH LIVE | Moroadi Cholota back in Bloemfontein magistrate's court

15 August 2024 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Moroadi Cholota, former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, is appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday in connection with a R255m corruption case.

NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a flight risk

The National Prosecuting Authority did not hold back in opposing the bail application of former Free State premier Ace Magashule's former personal ...
News
1 day ago

‘Not guilty’: Ace Magashule’s ex-PA argues her arrest is ‘punishment’ for not giving cops ‘information’

Moroadi Cholota was extradited from the US last Thursday.
News
2 days ago

'They were trying to crack her': Magashule's spokesperson on ex-PA Cholota's arrest

Moroadi Cholota's extradition from the US is related to the Free State R255m asbestos tender corruption case.
Politics
2 days ago

Ace Magashule's former PA back in SA after extradition

The former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, Moroadi Cholota, landed in South Africa on Thursday evening after being ...
News
6 days ago
