Politics

Lesufi eyes other provinces for Gauteng’s economic growth

Premier promises to accelerate infrastructure investment

16 August 2024 - 12:38 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi promises to accelerate infrastructure investment. File photo.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi promises to accelerate infrastructure investment. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is looking at other provinces to boost the provincial economy, which demands the executive to “rethink” traditional models of economic growth and development.

During his state of the province address on Thursday night, Lesufi said nothing prevents provinces working together to ensure mutual economic growth.

“We want to move beyond provincial boundaries and strengthen economic links with provinces through capital investment projects,” he said.

Lesufi said the proximity of Harrismith in KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng and Mpumalanga offers an e-commerce potential and is well-positioned to become a transport and logistics hub for the movement of goods across provincial borders.

He said they also want to take advantage of the link stemming from the proximity of Sasolburg to Gauteng.

“This presents an opportunity to create a new economic hub by building new roads and houses and the creation of a tourism hub, as well as taking advantage of the Vaal Dam and Vaal River.”

Thousands of Gauteng youth jobless after contracts lapse, but other Nasi iSpani initiatives are still active

The department of employment and labour has set aside R8.4bn to implement the programme in Gauteng
News
1 day ago

This will help the provincial government address the crises around the Vaal Dam with the municipality.

Lefusi believes there is an opportunity for additional interprovincial transport to link the province with Rustenburg in North West, and the development of new cities and towns to mutually benefit the economies of the two provinces. 

“This will increase investment in this area and also ensure the area of Magaliesburg grows economically, using Rustenburg as an anchor. We will propel the development of the Lanseria Smart City and link it with the economy of the West Rand,” he said. 

The provincial government is also strengthening work on international relations and operations and is expected to announce collaborations with, among others, the UAE, Finland and China. 

This follows outbound trips undertaken in the sixth administration, Lesufi said. 

To uphold the position of Gauteng as an economic hub, Lesufi promised to accelerate infrastructure investment with an investment of R120bn for the expansion of the Gautrain in less than two years. 

“This expansion is expected to create more than 125,000 jobs during construction over five years. The bid to construct thee lines closes at the end of October this year.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | After missing clear chances to lead, Gwamanda’s departure couldn't come soon enough

Kabelo Gwamanda resigned as Joburg mayor this week, but his time in the top job was a heavy burden, even to those who elevated him to the position
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Inquest opened into death of Greenside High School head boy as body is retrieved from Vaal Dam

Police have confirmed that after a three-day search, the body of 18-year-old Greenside High School head boy Reza Saloojee, who disappeared at the ...
News
2 days ago

Nasi iSpani was not a vote-catching ploy, says premier Lesufi

Lesufi said the programme was an intervention by the provincial government after the termination of the Presidential Youth Initiative
Politics
6 days ago

DA to refer Nasi iSpani and Panyaza Lesufi to public protector

The DA wants the Nasi iSpani programme and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to be probed by the public protector.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | How will Floyd Shivambu's resignation affect the EFF? Politics
  2. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  3. RECORDED | Julius Malema announces changes to EFF leadership Politics
  4. Floyd Shivambu resigns from red berets to join MK Party Politics
  5. 'This is the same pain I felt when my mother passed away': Malema on Shivambu's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Media briefing on Nuclear Energy Strategy
Study finds evidence of underground liquid water on Mars | REUTERS