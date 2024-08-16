Politics

LISTEN | Vavi disappointed as Zuma never criminally charged for Marikana deaths

Vavi says Zuma, as the head of state at the time, has a case to answer as miners were killed by police

16 August 2024 - 15:11 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi speaks about the Marikana massacre. Photo: File
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi speaks about the Marikana massacre. Photo: File
Image: Jabu Kumalo/Daily Sun

South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi believes the biggest injustice to victims of the Marikana massacre 12 years ago is the failure to initiate a criminal investigation against former president Jacob Zuma and former police minister Nathi Mthethwa. 

Friday marks 12 years since 34 mineworkers were killed by police during an illegal strike at Lonmin Mine in Marikana in the North West.

. 

“It is disappointing. Not one person is in prison. The initial arrests did not go anywhere, even after the [Marikana] commission pointed out police could have avoided the deaths,” he told TimesLIVE.

“I know there was an attempt to wash Zuma and shape him as a revolutionary. He was in charge of the state and the state massacred the workers. If there is a single person that should be held accountable politically for the massacre, it is him.

“He cannot say there was an email sent. How can you decide to shoot your own people because a capitalist who can afford to pay R12,000 is refusing to pay but is asking you to intervene and stop the strike? It is sad.” 

Police fire on mineworkers in Marikana in the North West, in this August 16 2012 file photo
Police fire on mineworkers in Marikana in the North West, in this August 16 2012 file photo
Image: Elon Skuy

He said Zuma, former mineral resources minister Susan Shabangu and Mthethwa should be investigated for the killings of miners. 

“Not any of the guys who shot the mineworkers, no police commanders have been arrested. No mine boss, minister or president have been arrested and it is 12 years now and the chances of the state ever demanding justice are zero because the state is complicit. The state lost its innocence.” 

During the Marikana commission of inquiry, lawyers for the injured and arrested people submitted that the commission should recommend to the national director of public prosecutions to consider prosecuting Mthethwa and Shabangu for the murder of the 34 strikers. 

“Counsel for Mthethwa submitted on the other hand that her client could not be held liable for the loss of lives and no such recommendation should be made,” the report read.

By taking the side of the mine bosses all pretences of an ANC that had a ‘bias in favour of the working class’ were exposed,” said Vavi.

“This was all done in defence of the multinational corporation London Mine [Lonmin]. In the lead-up to these events, 10 workers [including two security officers and two police officials] were killed. The mineworkers who were part of the strike that spread throughout the platinum belt demanded a minimum wage of R12,500 per month.

“Given the political developments, it is important to note Zuma presided over the political machinery that massacred the mineworkers. Despite the attempts to politically dry-clean and project him as a long-standing revolutionary, Marikana Day reminds us he was a whip-cracker in the service of international capital against the workers.” 

Zuma, Mthethwa and Shabangu over the years have pleaded innocence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘My life is worse’: Marikana survivor shot multiple times during massacre

Mzoxolo Magidiwana says other villagers taunt those who took part in the strike.
News
2 years ago

Workers still battling poverty and inequality, says Amcu on Workers' Day as it reflects on Marikana massacre

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has called for a reset of politics and the economy to create and protect employment as ...
News
1 year ago

'Nothing has changed': Keeping the ghosts of the fallen at Marikana alive

As another Freedom Day was marked in South Africa, at Marikana there is still no memorial, no plaque at the site where the tragedy of workers mowed ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Case against 17 Marikana miners provisionally struck off the roll

The case against 17 men accused of murder and other serious offences in the days leading up to the Marikana massacre in 2012 was on Friday ...
News
1 year ago

Marikana trial stalls as defence argues for matter to be struck off the roll

The case against a group Lonmin employees accused of killing seven people in days leading up to the Marikana massacre in 2012 was postponed on ...
News
1 year ago

IN PICS | Marikana massacre: a decade later, still no closure

In 2012 photographer Alon Skuy was alerted to a miners’ strike in Marikana in North West province. He headed to the town, little knowing the tragedy ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | How will Floyd Shivambu's resignation affect the EFF? Politics
  2. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  3. RECORDED | Julius Malema announces changes to EFF leadership Politics
  4. Floyd Shivambu resigns from red berets to join MK Party Politics
  5. 'This is the same pain I felt when my mother passed away': Malema on Shivambu's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Media briefing on Nuclear Energy Strategy
Study finds evidence of underground liquid water on Mars | REUTERS