He said Zuma, former mineral resources minister Susan Shabangu and Mthethwa should be investigated for the killings of miners.
“Not any of the guys who shot the mineworkers, no police commanders have been arrested. No mine boss, minister or president have been arrested and it is 12 years now and the chances of the state ever demanding justice are zero because the state is complicit. The state lost its innocence.”
During the Marikana commission of inquiry, lawyers for the injured and arrested people submitted that the commission should recommend to the national director of public prosecutions to consider prosecuting Mthethwa and Shabangu for the murder of the 34 strikers.
“Counsel for Mthethwa submitted on the other hand that her client could not be held liable for the loss of lives and no such recommendation should be made,” the report read.
“By taking the side of the mine bosses all pretences of an ANC that had a ‘bias in favour of the working class’ were exposed,” said Vavi.
“This was all done in defence of the multinational corporation London Mine [Lonmin]. In the lead-up to these events, 10 workers [including two security officers and two police officials] were killed. The mineworkers who were part of the strike that spread throughout the platinum belt demanded a minimum wage of R12,500 per month.
“Given the political developments, it is important to note Zuma presided over the political machinery that massacred the mineworkers. Despite the attempts to politically dry-clean and project him as a long-standing revolutionary, Marikana Day reminds us he was a whip-cracker in the service of international capital against the workers.”
Zuma, Mthethwa and Shabangu over the years have pleaded innocence.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Vavi disappointed as Zuma never criminally charged for Marikana deaths
Vavi says Zuma, as the head of state at the time, has a case to answer as miners were killed by police
Image: Jabu Kumalo/Daily Sun
South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi believes the biggest injustice to victims of the Marikana massacre 12 years ago is the failure to initiate a criminal investigation against former president Jacob Zuma and former police minister Nathi Mthethwa.
Friday marks 12 years since 34 mineworkers were killed by police during an illegal strike at Lonmin Mine in Marikana in the North West.
.
“It is disappointing. Not one person is in prison. The initial arrests did not go anywhere, even after the [Marikana] commission pointed out police could have avoided the deaths,” he told TimesLIVE.
“I know there was an attempt to wash Zuma and shape him as a revolutionary. He was in charge of the state and the state massacred the workers. If there is a single person that should be held accountable politically for the massacre, it is him.
“He cannot say there was an email sent. How can you decide to shoot your own people because a capitalist who can afford to pay R12,000 is refusing to pay but is asking you to intervene and stop the strike? It is sad.”
Image: Elon Skuy
He said Zuma, former mineral resources minister Susan Shabangu and Mthethwa should be investigated for the killings of miners.
“Not any of the guys who shot the mineworkers, no police commanders have been arrested. No mine boss, minister or president have been arrested and it is 12 years now and the chances of the state ever demanding justice are zero because the state is complicit. The state lost its innocence.”
During the Marikana commission of inquiry, lawyers for the injured and arrested people submitted that the commission should recommend to the national director of public prosecutions to consider prosecuting Mthethwa and Shabangu for the murder of the 34 strikers.
“Counsel for Mthethwa submitted on the other hand that her client could not be held liable for the loss of lives and no such recommendation should be made,” the report read.
“By taking the side of the mine bosses all pretences of an ANC that had a ‘bias in favour of the working class’ were exposed,” said Vavi.
“This was all done in defence of the multinational corporation London Mine [Lonmin]. In the lead-up to these events, 10 workers [including two security officers and two police officials] were killed. The mineworkers who were part of the strike that spread throughout the platinum belt demanded a minimum wage of R12,500 per month.
“Given the political developments, it is important to note Zuma presided over the political machinery that massacred the mineworkers. Despite the attempts to politically dry-clean and project him as a long-standing revolutionary, Marikana Day reminds us he was a whip-cracker in the service of international capital against the workers.”
Zuma, Mthethwa and Shabangu over the years have pleaded innocence.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WATCH | ‘My life is worse’: Marikana survivor shot multiple times during massacre
Workers still battling poverty and inequality, says Amcu on Workers' Day as it reflects on Marikana massacre
'Nothing has changed': Keeping the ghosts of the fallen at Marikana alive
Case against 17 Marikana miners provisionally struck off the roll
Marikana trial stalls as defence argues for matter to be struck off the roll
IN PICS | Marikana massacre: a decade later, still no closure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos