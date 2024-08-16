Politics

Ramokgopa withdraws gazetted section 34 for procurement of nuclear energy to allow public participation

16 August 2024 - 13:55
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the withdrawal of the gazette is to ensure the process is clean and transparent. File photo.
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the withdrawal of the gazette is to ensure the process is clean and transparent. File photo.
Image: Deon Raath

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced the withdrawal of the gazetted section 34 process that made way for the procurement of nuclear energy.

“I'm withdrawing the gazette to allow public participation to happen,” said Ramokgopa.

The programme forms part of the country’s future energy mix which the government has been working on under the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan. According to the plan, 2,500MW of generation capacity will be sourced from nuclear energy.

Outlining the programme on Friday, Ramokgopa said they need to subject the process to public participation for transparency.

Ramokgopa said the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) failed to conduct comprehensive consultations on the rollout and modalities of the energy programme, leading to legal challenges.

“The parties are saying when the department came back with a report on how they are going to meet the suspensive conditions, instead of Nersa sitting on its own and applying its mind and giving the final concurrence, they are arguing Nersa had an obligation to subject the report of suspensive condition to another process of public participation.

WATCH | Kgosientsho Ramokgopa outlines nuclear energy programme

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is outlining South Africa's nuclear programme in the future energy mix at a media briefing in ...
Politics
5 hours ago

“I said to the team, we carry the responsibility of ensuring the process we are undertaking is subjected to the highest levels of public scrutiny, including our response in relation to the suspensive conditions,” he said.

Ramokgopa said it is proper for the ministry to extend an opportunity to parties to evaluate, examine, critique and respond to the report on how the ministry will meet the suspensive conditions.

“I agree with the applicants that Nersa should have subjected the process to public participations. The last thing we want is to do a major build on the back of suspicion that the department and government are hiding something from the public.

“We are going to democratise the process. We are going to make it transparent. There is nothing to hide. Based on that, I directed that it is important we accede to the request for additional public participation.”

The withdrawal of the gazette is to ensure the process is clean and transparent, he said. 

“Of course there's a penalty you pay as a result of the decision to delay the process, but we are happy to delay so we allow for every party in the country that wants to add a voice in how we are going to procure the process to make a submission.

“It will add another three to six months to the process. We are happy to do that to protect the integrity of the process so there's general public confidence in the work we're doing.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More than 10-million households qualify for free basic electricity but only 2-million benefiting: Ramokgopa

More than 10-million households qualify for free basic electricity but only 2-million are benefiting, says energy and electricity minister ...
Politics
4 days ago

Now Eskom shoots the lights out

Solar installations and improved power station performance bring sustained relief from load-shedding.
News
5 days ago

Ramokgopa banks on renewables for cheaper electricity

As it is becoming increasingly common to find households in the dark because their inhabitants cannot afford electricity, minister of electricity & ...
News
3 weeks ago

South Africa's nuke power plan hots up

New GNU has set its sights on building a new nuclear plant to end the country’s energy woes
News
1 month ago

Eskom does not intend to shut down more power stations, says Ramokgopa

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom has no plans to shut down any more stations and replace them with renewables as debate continues over the ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | How will Floyd Shivambu's resignation affect the EFF? Politics
  2. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  3. RECORDED | Julius Malema announces changes to EFF leadership Politics
  4. Floyd Shivambu resigns from red berets to join MK Party Politics
  5. 'This is the same pain I felt when my mother passed away': Malema on Shivambu's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Media briefing on Nuclear Energy Strategy
Study finds evidence of underground liquid water on Mars | REUTERS