WATCH | Free State MEC Mance presents province’s budget for financial year

16 August 2024 - 12:49 By TimesLIVE
Free State public works and infrastructure MEC Dibolelo Mance is presenting the budget allocation for the 2024/2025 financial year in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The MEC's office said the budget aligns with the three strategic priorities announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his opening of parliament speech last month, namely:

  • driving inclusive growth and job creation;
  • reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living; and
  • building a capable, ethical and developmental state.

