Politics

WATCH | Kgosientsho Ramokgopa outlines nuclear energy programme

16 August 2024 - 11:30 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is outlining South Africa's nuclear programme in the future energy mix at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday.

The programme forms part of the country’s future energy mix which the government has been working on under the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan.

According to the plan, 2,500MW of generation capacity will be sourced from nuclear energy.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Now Eskom shoots the lights out

Solar installations and improved power station performance bring sustained relief from load-shedding.
News
5 days ago

Ramokgopa banks on renewables for cheaper electricity

As it is becoming increasingly common to find households in the dark because their inhabitants cannot afford electricity, minister of electricity & ...
News
3 weeks ago

South Africa's nuke power plan hots up

New GNU has set its sights on building a new nuclear plant to end the country’s energy woes
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | How will Floyd Shivambu's resignation affect the EFF? Politics
  2. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  3. RECORDED | Julius Malema announces changes to EFF leadership Politics
  4. Floyd Shivambu resigns from red berets to join MK Party Politics
  5. 'This is the same pain I felt when my mother passed away': Malema on Shivambu's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Media briefing on Nuclear Energy Strategy
Study finds evidence of underground liquid water on Mars | REUTERS