Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is outlining South Africa's nuclear programme in the future energy mix at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday.
The programme forms part of the country’s future energy mix which the government has been working on under the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan.
According to the plan, 2,500MW of generation capacity will be sourced from nuclear energy.
WATCH | Kgosientsho Ramokgopa outlines nuclear energy programme
