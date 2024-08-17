Politics

Angie Motshekga appointed acting president as Ramaphosa travels to Harare

17 August 2024 - 10:27
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Many South Africans are shocked that Angie Motshekga has moved from being basic education minister to minister of defence. She was appointed acting President on Saturday as Cyril Ramaphosa attends a SADC summit in Zimbabwe. File photo.
Many South Africans are shocked that Angie Motshekga has moved from being basic education minister to minister of defence. She was appointed acting President on Saturday as Cyril Ramaphosa attends a SADC summit in Zimbabwe. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga will serve as acting president on Saturday as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend a Sadc summit in Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa will be on a working visit in Harare on Saturday to take part in the 44th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Sadc region, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

Motshekga was sworn in as president for the day by outgoing chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa had already arrived in Harare to mark not only the 30th anniversary of the country’s democracy but also 30th anniversary of the country’s membership of and participation in Sadc.

“[Ramaphosa] will participate in discussions on the agenda of the summit that include the status of member state contributions, regional food and nutrition security, status of health in the region, implementation of the Sadc industrialisation strategy and road map as well as candidatures to continental and international organisations,” said Magwenya.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I'm not fazed': Defence minister Angie Motshekga on criticism of her appointment

Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga says she is unfazed by criticism of her new role after 15 years as basic education boss.
Politics
1 month ago

Four soldiers die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in North West

Four soldiers who started a fire in their container to ward off the bitter cold while on the lookout for illegal miners have been found dead from ...
News
1 month ago

From teacher to defence boss: Angie Motshekga’s new appointment sparks debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of Angie Motshekga as minister of defence and military veterans has sparked reactions across South Africa.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'At a difficult time in his life, Malema accepted him': Niehaus on Manyi ... Politics
  2. McKenzie no longer interested in leading home affairs or police ministry Politics
  3. RECORDED | Julius Malema announces changes to EFF leadership Politics
  4. LISTEN | Tough road ahead for EFF: making sense of Shivambu’s exit with Prof ... Politics
  5. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics

Latest Videos

Funeral Service Of Connie Chiume
Media briefing on Nuclear Energy Strategy