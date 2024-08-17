Politics

Hawks arrest former MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile for inciting public violence

17 August 2024 - 11:43
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
May 18, 2024.Umkhonto Wesizwe Youth Leader Bonginkosi Khanyile speaks at the Mayibuye Rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto Johannesburg.Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
May 18, 2024.Umkhonto Wesizwe Youth Leader Bonginkosi Khanyile speaks at the Mayibuye Rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto Johannesburg.Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile, 34, faces charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act and conspiracy to commit public violence for his threats in March to disrupt the May general elections.

Khanyile had in March said there would be no elections without the MK Party after the IEC wanted to bar its leader Jacob Zuma from contesting for a seat in the National Assembly due to his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court.

“If they remove MK and remove Zuma as the face of the campaign, there won’t be elections in South Africa,” he said at the time.

Khanyile also faces charges for allegedly inciting violence and instigating the fatal July 2021 unrest.

Zuma firebrands bullish over MK’s chances of winning trademark case again

MK Party plans to up the ante in exercising oversight on the Presidency
Politics
2 weeks ago

The former MK youth league leader was arrested on Friday for his March remarks by the Hawks’ KwaZulu-Natal Crimes Against The State unit, said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

“The announcement also made connotations that the citizens of the country must gather together and loot the country as previously done in July 2021. A criminal case was reported at Brixton police station and Khanyile was arrested at the Durban magistrate's court while appearing for the July 2021 matter,” Mogale said.

Khanyile is expected to return to the same court on September 23 for both cases after being released on bail.

A month after threatening to disrupt the elections, Khanyile posted a video on social media in which he said he was a changed man who had stopped making reckless statements inciting violence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I am a born again,' MK Party's Bonginkosi Khanyile says as he puts brakes on election threats

A month after the MK Party removed Bonginkosi Khanyile as interim youth leader when he threatened disruption of the May 29 elections, he says he is a ...
Politics
3 months ago

In Zuma we trust, says MK’s Bonginkosi Khanyile

Supporters say he can rule the country from Nkandla should the party win a majority vote
Politics
2 months ago

MK Party’s Reddy and Khanyile fined R150,000 for threat to stop elections

MK Party members Visvin Reddy and Bonginkosi Khanyile have been fined R150,000 each by the Electoral Court after being found guilty of contravening ...
Politics
1 month ago

7th ADMINISTRATION WRAP | Ramaphosa re-elected as president

First sitting of the National Assembly at the Cape Town ICC.
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'At a difficult time in his life, Malema accepted him': Niehaus on Manyi ... Politics
  2. McKenzie no longer interested in leading home affairs or police ministry Politics
  3. RECORDED | Julius Malema announces changes to EFF leadership Politics
  4. LISTEN | Tough road ahead for EFF: making sense of Shivambu’s exit with Prof ... Politics
  5. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics

Latest Videos

Funeral Service Of Connie Chiume
Media briefing on Nuclear Energy Strategy