Politics

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini to take over as party's chief whip as Malema declares war

19 August 2024 - 21:24
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, will be the party's chief whip in parliament. File photo.
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, will be the party's chief whip in parliament. File photo.
Image: EFF

EFF president Julius Malema has announced that secretary-general Marshall Dlamini will replace former deputy president Floyd Shivambu as the party's chief whip in parliament.

Shivambu made the shock announcement that he was resigning from the EFF last week.

Shivambu had founded the EFF together with Malema in 2013.

Malema, who sounded disheartened while delivering his address to party members in a ground forces forum in Soweto, said former spokesperson Sinawo Tambo would replace Shivambu in parliament while Nazier Paulsen would replace Jimmy Manyi.

Malema said the party's government task unit which was previously under Shivambu would be dissolved.

“You want to deploy anyone in government on behalf of the EFF, you shall report to the office of the president,” he said.

Malema added that programmes held in Shivambu's office would be dismantled.

