Politics

'Leave now!': Malema takes aim at EFF leaders

19 August 2024 - 20:42
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EFF president Julius Malema. File picture.
Cornered EFF president Julius Malema. File picture.
Image: ALON SKUY

“Leave now!” was EFF president Julius Malema's message to party leaders who have been silent after the resignation of its deputy president Floyd Shivambu last week. 

Shivambu's resignation has sent the party into a tailspin with speculation over who will resign next.

There has been a murmur that EFF leaders, including Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and advocate Dali Mpofu, could be on their way out. 

Malema's speech at the Gauteng ground forces forum on Monday seemed to suggest that the party president had been aware of the rumours. 

Speaking at the gathering attended by its Gauteng branches and provincial leaders, Malema said he had observed that party leaders who are ordinarily very vocal on social media had been silent on Shivambu's exit. 

He said section six of the party's constitution demanded that those loyal to the organisation could not be silent when the party is under attack. 

He said this section states that loyalty to the organisation means that at all times, members and leaders will not keep silent and be afraid but demand that members speak on behalf of the organisation. 

“We must not bother ourselves about what our enemies are saying, but we must ask ourselves, why are those who say they are comrades silent? Why are those who are known and popular to be the most vocal on social media silent? Where are their voices when your movement is under attack? Where are those loud voices? Why do they not use their platforms to speak in defence of the EFF if they're truly loyal to that movement?”

He said the silence of those within the party leadership was palpable, adding that those closest to them were advancing their views.

Malema said that everyone needed to declare their confidence in the EFF, adding that those who chose to be silent during the attack were “silent enemies of our organisation”.

In what could be seen as shots at Ndlozi, Malema said there were some who had their own personal interest aiming for positions when the party holds its elective conference in December. 

“You are too busy after other resignations, popularising certain people that they must take over, yet they are silent when people decide to abandon you. Why can't they choose you? Why do you keep on choosing the people who never choose you? When it is time for them to choose you, they are silent. They are choosing what looks like greener pastures. Many of them are opportunists because they want to see whether they will emerge in the upcoming third people's assembly before they decide whether they will remain in the EFF or not.”

Ndlozi has been touted for the position of secretary-general. EWN reported that the student command was lobbying for Ndlozi to replace incumbent Marshall Dlamini. 

“Many of them are using the third people's assembly as a threat. If they do not get elected or are part of the leadership discussions, then they will leave and join the MK Party. We must never be blackmailed by those who want to threaten us with leaving after the third people's assembly. I want to say to them, leave now so that we can know how many soldiers [the party has]. You must leave today because nothing is going to change now ... Leave now, we have no reason to beg anyone. If you want to leave now ... even if we are alone, we will still speak truth to power.”

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed members at Orlando Community Hall on Monday after Floyd Shivambu's resignation, telling them they could leave the party if they wished. Shivambu had founded the EFF together with Malema in 2013. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

TimesLIVE

MORE

'Silence is complicity': Gardee after Shivambu's departure

"We as staff, members and leaders of EFF who do not intend to defect are obliged to give the organisation a heads-up that you are being recruited."
Politics
19 hours ago

POLL | Do you think Shivambu will last in the MK Party?

Speaking at a memorial service in Limpopo at the weekend, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Floyd Shivambu would not last in the MK Party.
Politics
23 hours ago

'At a difficult time in his life, Malema accepted him': Niehaus on Manyi leaving EFF to join MK Party

Mzwanele Manyi resigned from the EFF on Thursday after being sworn in as an EFF MP in June.
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'Silence is complicity': Gardee after Shivambu's departure Politics
  2. WATCH | Julius Malema addresses EFF Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum Politics
  3. Shivambu likely to be Zuma’s second in command in MK Party Politics

Most read

  1. EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini to take over as party's chief whip as ... Politics
  2. Zuma is not sleeping, he is fit to lead: MK Party dismisses Jabulani Khumalo's ... Politics
  3. 'Leave now!': Malema takes aim at EFF leaders Politics
  4. 'Silence is complicity': Gardee after Shivambu's departure Politics
  5. 'Please pray for Floyd, he won't last': Mbalula on Shivambu's move to MK Party Politics

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application